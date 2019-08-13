Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 18.32 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 128.28%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zymeworks Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 20.71% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.