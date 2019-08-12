Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. XBiotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 184.36% at a $18 consensus target price. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 83.36% and its consensus target price is $13. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 18.9% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.