Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-18.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-126.8%
|-82.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 171.49%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.84%
|43.8%
|24.75%
|144.04%
|-84.56%
|44.11%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
