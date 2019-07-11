Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 171.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.