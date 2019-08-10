Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.93 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 184.36%. Competitively the consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 83.43% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.