Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 43.87 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Editas Medicine Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Editas Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 151.40% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 82.4%. Insiders held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.