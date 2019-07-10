Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|43.19
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta which is 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.8 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 171.49% at a $18 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
|CytRx Corporation
|2.8%
|-7.89%
|-10.13%
|-34.28%
|-60.23%
|16.98%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
