Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 43.19 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta which is 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.8 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 171.49% at a $18 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.