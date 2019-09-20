Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 403.22 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average price target of $15.5, and a 102.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 16.8% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.