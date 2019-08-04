Comparison of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 47,422 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average price target of $18, and a 175.65% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Competitively, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has 40.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.