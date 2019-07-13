Comparison of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Both Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.70 N/A 2.44 11.91 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.47 N/A 1.55 11.33

Table 1 highlights Axos Financial Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Axos Financial Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Axos Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. WVS Financial Corp. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axos Financial Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 21.7%. 12.54% are Axos Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. -3.55% -6.05% -12.56% -1.66% -28.46% 15.33% WVS Financial Corp. 2.22% -1.28% 19.2% 7.08% 17.11% 19.04%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. was less bullish than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.