Comparison of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 28 3.67 N/A 2.44 12.02 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.15 N/A 1.21 10.07

Table 1 demonstrates Axos Financial Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Central Federal Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Axos Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Axos Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Central Federal Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axos Financial Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Central Federal Corporation’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. shares and 24.2% of Central Federal Corporation shares. 0.2% are Axos Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats Central Federal Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.