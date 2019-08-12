Comparison of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|27
|295.49
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-149.5%
|-37.2%
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-168.9%
|-87%
Liquidity
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 0.1% respectively. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|-3.4%
|-13.46%
|71.26%
|158.63%
|0%
|142.89%
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|-6.16%
|-15.76%
|-12.81%
|-19.8%
|-61.38%
|-7.32%
For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.
Summary
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.
