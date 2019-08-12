Comparison of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 27 295.49 N/A -1.46 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Liquidity

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 0.1% respectively. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.