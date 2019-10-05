Comparison of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 32 0.09 10.14M -1.46 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 0.00 15.72M -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Myomo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Myomo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 32,058,172.62% -149.5% -37.2% Myomo Inc. 2,122,030,237.58% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, Myomo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myomo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Myomo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.67, and a 67.14% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 12% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7% of Myomo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.