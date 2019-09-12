Comparison of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise Inc. 62 8.25 N/A 0.39 179.59 Elbit Systems Ltd. 146 1.72 N/A 4.86 32.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axon Enterprise Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd. Elbit Systems Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Axon Enterprise Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Axon Enterprise Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Elbit Systems Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Elbit Systems Ltd.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axon Enterprise Inc. are 3.5 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Elbit Systems Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Axon Enterprise Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Axon Enterprise Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$65 is Axon Enterprise Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares and 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year Axon Enterprise Inc. has stronger performance than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Axon Enterprise Inc. beats Elbit Systems Ltd.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.