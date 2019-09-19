Comparison of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Axcella Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 263.49% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus price target of $22.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
