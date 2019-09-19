Comparison of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axcella Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 263.49% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus price target of $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.