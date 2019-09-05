Comparison of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.35 N/A 2.79 20.85

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 226.09% at a $22.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 56.83% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.