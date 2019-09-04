Comparison of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.83 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axcella Health Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 221.43% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 58.03% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.