Comparison of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 36.99 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 187.72% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus price target of $22.5. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 78.34%. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Alector Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Axcella Health Inc.