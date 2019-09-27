Comparison of Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.87 N/A 0.09 31.44 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.75 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aware Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aware Inc. has a beta of -0.23 and its 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

14.7 and 14.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. Its rival Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aware Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 132.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aware Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 47.6%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 31.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.