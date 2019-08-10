Comparison of Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

This is a contrast between Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.97 N/A 0.09 31.44 Stamps.com Inc. 82 2.20 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aware Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Stamps.com Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aware Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Aware Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stamps.com Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.7. The Current Ratio of rival Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Aware Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aware Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Stamps.com Inc. has a consensus target price of $80.6, with potential upside of 38.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aware Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 0% respectively. 3.6% are Aware Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Aware Inc. has stronger performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aware Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.