Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVROBIO Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 378.22% and its consensus target price is $4.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.