Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.20 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AVROBIO Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 3.58% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was more bullish than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.