Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 60.60 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.3. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 99.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.