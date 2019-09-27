Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is a contrast between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.86 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 157.73% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.