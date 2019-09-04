Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Galapagos NV 130 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $160.4 average price target and a -3.93% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.