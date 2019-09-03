Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is a contrast between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.47 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 352.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.