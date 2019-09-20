Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 17.66 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AVROBIO Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 83.3%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.