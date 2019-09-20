Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.65 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 9.2%. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.