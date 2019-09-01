Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.31 N/A -4.80 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 21.13% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.