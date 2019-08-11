Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.