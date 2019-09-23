Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We are contrasting AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|5
|145.55
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.