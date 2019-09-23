Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We are contrasting AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 145.55 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.