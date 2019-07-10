Comparison of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.3 Current Ratio and a 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AVROBIO Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 111.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.