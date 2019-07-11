Comparison of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 2.31 N/A -9.83 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.54 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4%

Volatility and Risk

Avinger Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 2.9 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avinger Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Avinger Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.02% are Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3%

For the past year Avinger Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.