Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|95.32
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Avid Bioservices Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 187.61% and its consensus price target is $6.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
