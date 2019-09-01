Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Avid Bioservices Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 187.61% and its consensus price target is $6.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.