Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.10 N/A -0.16 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.