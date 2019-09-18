Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.10
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
