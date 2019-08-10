Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.17 N/A -0.16 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 205.66 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 110.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.