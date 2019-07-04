Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.16 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 145.52% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 34%. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.