Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.