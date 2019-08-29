Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
