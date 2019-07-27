Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.89 N/A -0.29 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 21.81 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. TrovaGene Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 51.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 665.03% and its average price target is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bearish than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.