Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.56 N/A -0.29 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 81.43 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 42.3%. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.