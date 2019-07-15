Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.64 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The upside potential is 64.20% for Avid Bioservices Inc. with consensus price target of $10. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 consensus price target and a 108.20% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ImmunoGen Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.