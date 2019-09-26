Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.53 N/A -0.17 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.