Comparison of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.10 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.72 shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cerecor Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 66.94%. Competitively the average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 94.44% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 51.3%. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.