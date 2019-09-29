Comparison of Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.00 3.82M 9.86 1.30 ClearOne Inc. 2 0.00 4.69M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aviat Networks Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aviat Networks Inc. and ClearOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 27,883,211.68% 9.5% 3.7% ClearOne Inc. 218,261,355.17% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aviat Networks Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aviat Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aviat Networks Inc. and ClearOne Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 5.3%. Aviat Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 49.3% are ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend while ClearOne Inc. had bullish trend.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.