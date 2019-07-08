Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.29 N/A -0.05 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc.’s 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.46 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.67, with potential upside of 144.87%. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 437.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.