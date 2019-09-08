Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.50 N/A 0.03 23.88 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Myovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 48.15% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $1. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 215.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.