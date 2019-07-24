Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.98 N/A -0.05 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.67, while its potential upside is 145.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 6.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.