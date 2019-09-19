Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Since AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.40 N/A 0.03 23.88 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.10 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently more affordable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. From a competition point of view, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta which is 104.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 76.77% at a $1.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $82, while its potential upside is 29.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 84.5%. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.