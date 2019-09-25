Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

We are contrasting AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.50 N/A 0.03 23.88 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta and it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.75, with potential upside of 83.32%. Competitively Immunic Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 229.22%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Immunic Inc. seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.