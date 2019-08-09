Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.60 N/A 0.03 23.88 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 203.77 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a 196.78% upside potential. On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 109.10% and its consensus target price is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 97.6%. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.