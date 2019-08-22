Comparison of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.82 N/A 0.03 23.88 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 43.99% at a $1 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.